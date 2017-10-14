Bombers Beat B.C. Clinch Playoff Spot

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made it official. The Bombers are headed to the playoffs.

On Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 26,434 at Investors Group Field, the defense was superb, Matt Nichols completed 76.7 per cent of his passes and the Bombers beat the visiting B.C. Lions 26-20 to punch their ticket to the post-season.

While Nichols managed the game with aplomb, the defense might have had one of its best games of the season. DB Kevin Fogg picked off a pass and also returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown while DB TJ Heath ran back an interception 64 yards for a touchdown late in the game as the defense contributed two interceptions and two sacks to the victory.

“One, it was good to get because, obviously, it was a big play in the game,” Heath told reporters when asked about his fourth-quarter interception that gave the Bombers a 26-6 advantage. “But it was good for me to get, too, because the guys had been on my head about dropping (potential interceptions).

“It was a fun day and making the playoffs feels good, but we still have work to do. We’ve still got to win games.”

It was a fun day for the Bombers, although, on the down side, Winnipeg lost its top receiver, Darvin Adams, to an apparent “upper body injury” after taking a big tackle, but they still found a way to win without him.

The Bombers took a quick 7-0 lead on Fogg’s 88-yard TD return and then went up 10-0 on a 45-yard field goal by Justin Medlock.

The Bombers led 14-3 at the half, 16-6 after the third quarter and 26-6 midway through the fourth quarter, but late in regulation time, the Lions showed some life. B.C. QB Jonathan Jennings, who had been pressured all afternoon, hit Bryan Burnham on a 10-yard TD pass with 2:30 to play and then he hit Burnham again on an 18-yard pass-and-run play for a TD as B.C. made it interesting in the final minute.

However, the clock ran out and the Bombers had improved to 11-4.

Nichols wore a modified glove on his throwing hand to protect his injured ring finger. The ring and pinky fingers were inside the glove and the thumb, index and middle fingers were exposed, allowing him to throw with tremendous accuracy. Nichols completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 178 yard with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Andrew Harris carried 16 times for 52 yards and caught six passes for 33 yards. Julian Feoli-Gudino caught six passes for 48 yards to lead all Bombers receivers.

For B.C., Jennings completed 24-of-39 passes for 267 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Emmanuel Arceneaux caught eight passes for 64 yards while Chris Williams caught six passes for 62 yards.

The Bombers still have to play three games before they start the post-season. Next Saturday, they head into BMO Field in Toronto to face the Argonauts at 3 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on TSN.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Jeff Miller