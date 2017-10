WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Legislature was evacuated for over an hour yesterday afternoon after someone called in a threat. It turns out it was just a hoax.

Premier Brian Pallister called the incident mischief-making and unproductive.

The bogus threat was made as question period was winding down and soon after a group of students ended a brief protest in a hallway at the Leg.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File