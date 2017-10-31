B’nai Brith Canada Welcomes Chief Rabbi of Poland

WINNIPEG, MB. – B’nai Brith Canada is proud to welcome the Chief Rabbi of Poland, Rabbi Michael Schudrich, for two special events where he will discuss the current revival – and renaissance – of Jewish life in Poland.

The first event, a community-wide address, will take place at Adas Yeshurun Herzlia Synagogue at 620 Brock Steet on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The second, an address to Holocaust survivors, will occur at the Etz Chayim Synagogue at 123 Matheson Ave on Nov. 1, at 1:15 p.m.

Both events are free to the public.

Rabbi Shudrich has served in senior rabbinic positions, include as a rabbi in Japan, the Rabbi of Warsaw and Lodz in 2000, and as Chief Rabbi of Poland, and the rabbi of the historic Nozyk Synagogue in Warsaw as of 2004 —positions he maintains to this day.

Overall, he has lived, worked, and catered to the needs of Poland’s Jewish community for nearly 30 years.

Born in New York, the rabbi received an MA in History (Columbia), rabbinic ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary (Conservative), and subsequently rabbinic ordination through Yeshiva University (Orthodox).

He has been involved in groundbreaking work surrounding the identification and erection of headstones at Holocaust sites of execution, mass graves, cemeteries, and concentration camps across Poland, which has thus far resulted in the identification of 52 previously unidentified sites that have been dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust.

Additionally, with the fall of communism in Poland in 1989, Rabbi Shudrich was among the first to identify the existence of Poles with Jewish roots who either hid, or were unaware of the fact, owing to the trauma of the Holocaust as well as to the subsequent state-sanction antisemitism of the communist Polish regime. These individuals have increasingly been emerging throughout the country and are expressing an interest in reconnecting with the Jewish People.

All are invited to take the opportunity to hear Rabbi Shudrich speak about his fascinating and important work, and about the state and future of Jewish life in contemporary Poland.

B’Nai Brith Canada