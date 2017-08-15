banner20

Blue Bombers 50/50 Starts at $100,000

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg’s home game on Thursday just got a little more interesting.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the 50/50 prize pot for this Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Eskimos will begin at $100,000, with the winner taking half of the total funds.

Just last month The Eskimos crushed a CFL record with a 50/50 prize of $435,919.50, the result from carrying over the pot from a previously unclaimed prize.

Thursday’s game is also the Military Appreciation Night, which will feature a double fly by of two Canadian Forces aircrafts immediately before and after the national anthem, and a special pre-game and halftime performance by The Treble.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

