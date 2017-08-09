A Blue Bomber Receiver Retires

WINNIPEG, MB. – Addison Richards has decided to retire form professional football.

Addison, a receiver with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was originally selected 11th overall by Winnipeg in the 2015 CFL Draft. He saw action in 17 games through his career, including 12 in 2016.

“As with any player, we fully respect Addison’s wishes and decision to move on to the next chapter of his life,” said Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters in a release. “Obviously things didn’t go as we had all hoped in regards to Addison’s time with the Blue Bombers, but he is a great young man who we wish nothing but the best for moving forward.”

