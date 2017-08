WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Blizzard have split the first two games of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League round robin.

After a 10-9 double overtime win versus the Calgary Chill, the Blizzard fell 11-9 to the Red Deer Rampage.

Despite a 3-1 lead after the first period, the Blizzard fell behind 6-5 by the end of the second, and couldn’t catch up in the third.

The Blizzard will play the final round-robin game tonight against the Edmonton Warriors.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News