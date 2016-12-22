streetside

Blizzard Conditions Possible During Christmas Storm

Winter Driving
Andrew McCrea
Posted: December 22nd at 12:00pm Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB — It will be quite the white Christmas after all.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Thursday morning for all of southern Manitoba.

The federal agency is calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow over Christmas and Boxing Day.

Accumulation could easily exceed that along the international border.

A Colorado low over the region will also bring strong winds and blizzard conditions are possible.

MyToba will be tracking this system as it develops.

We’ll provide all the updates at MyToba.ca.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.