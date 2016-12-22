Blizzard Conditions Possible During Christmas Storm

WINNIPEG, MB — It will be quite the white Christmas after all.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Thursday morning for all of southern Manitoba.

The federal agency is calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow over Christmas and Boxing Day.

Accumulation could easily exceed that along the international border.

A Colorado low over the region will also bring strong winds and blizzard conditions are possible.

MyToba will be tracking this system as it develops.

We’ll provide all the updates at MyToba.ca.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News