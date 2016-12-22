Blizzard Board Set to Keep MJHL Team Alive

OPASKWAYAK CREE NATION, MB — After hearing that their team could be shutting down at the end of the 2016-17 season, the board of directors of the OCN Blizzard said on Thursday that it will “do whatever they can to keep the team beyond the 2016-17 season.”

On Wednesday, chief and council at OCN announced that the band would stop funding the Manitoba Junior Hockey League team after the current season was completed. According to the band’s news release:

“This announcement comes after careful deliberations with Opaskwayak Cree Nation representatives from administration and finance, who presented recommendations to the Opaskwayak Cree Nation leadership.

Based on the information presented, the decision was made to proceed with winding down on the operations of the OCN Blizzard, announced officially on December 20, 2016.”

However, because the team was brought to OCN by the community and because the community and board should have the final word, there was a meeting late Wednesday to see if the community wanted to take over the team. The council would no longer fund it, but the community was going to be given an opportunity to run the club. On Thursday, the team’s board stated the following:

“The Board of Directors have no intention to let the team cease operations at the end of the season and will be taking the recent news to the community and allowing them to have a voice,” said OCN Blizzard Board of Directors Directors President Dan Moore.

“The OCN Blizzard Board of Directors will now bring the situation forward to the public and look for support. The Board will be hosting a community meeting on Jan. 5 to present expenses and numbers to the community.”

The Board certainly realizes that it has become very expensive to operate a franchise in the MJHL these days. The highest caliber of junior hockey in Manitoba, outside the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, costs anywhere from $400,000 to $600,000 per season to operate.

Should the Blizzard be forced to call it quits, the Waywayseecappo Wolverines would be the last First Nations team in the MJHL.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo by James Carey Lauder