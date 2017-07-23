Blizzard Beat SWAT In Game 2

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Blizzard and Saskatchewan SWAT squared off in Game 2 of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League’s East Regional Playoff on Sunday afternoon. And for the second straight game, the home side would struggle in the opening period, but rally back in a big way to take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five series with an 18-8 victory.

Just like Saturday night, the SWAT got off to a fast start as goals by Ethan Kennedy and Jordan Boyenko put them in front 2-0 just 89 seconds into the game. The Blizzard got themselves on the board a little past the 6-minute mark on Blaze Bezecki’s marker. Saskatchewan regained their two-goal margin just over the halfway point of the period as Shawn Jones scored. Manitoba replied only 34 seconds after that as TJ Johnson got a shot by Graydon Harley. However, Cody Schwan’s goal 67 seconds after the Johnson goal gave the SWAT back their two-goal edge. However, Poitras & Kelson Borisenko evened things at 4-apiece after a period.

Manitoba’s momentum marched into the middle frame as the Blizzard would take advantage of a slashing major to the SWAT’s Matt Cromie as they scored three times. Borisenko and Bezecki added a pair of his own to give the home side a 7-4 lead. Jared Courchene added a goal from the slot to give the Blizz Boys a commanding four-goal edge. Wyatt Haux scored only 18 seconds after the Courchene goal to pull the visitors to within three. Borisenko tacked on his fourth of the day. Matt Murphy got the visitors back to within three with 5:41 remaining before Borisenko struck for his fourth to give the Blizzard a 10-6 lead after two periods.

The Blizzard would put the game on ice in the final twenty minutes as they scored eight times. Borisenko added two more for a total of six on the afternoon. Jared Courchene notched his second of the day, Andy Szun supplied two goals of his own, while Poitras and Troy Gutowski and Isaac Babulic added singles. Jayden Fraser and Arliss McCloy scored for the beleaguered Saskatchewan side.

Game 3 of the East Regional goes Saturday July 29th at 1PM CDT in Saskatoon as the Blizzard look to finish off the SWAT and advance to the RMLL’s Final Four for a third straight season.

-MyToba News