Blade Runner 2049 Bombs At Weekend Box Office

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Critical praise and a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes couldn’t help Blade Runner 2049.

The sequel debuted in first place with a disappointing $31.5-million.

Produced for $150-million, Blade Runner 2049’s opening was disappointing enough to be considered a bomb.

Warner Bros. projected ticket sales between $45-million and $50-million.

Box office analysts believe the 163-minute runtime reduced the number of screenings.

Women generally stayed away with the audience being predominantly men above the age of 25.

The Mountain Between Us

The Mountain Between Us opened a distant second with $10.1-million.

The movie was followed by Stephen King’s It, which landed in third place.

The killer clown film was close behind with $9.7-million in its fifth week.

It is the first horror movie to surpass $300-million at the box office.

My Little Pony: The Movie opened in fourth place with $8.8-million.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 Blade Runner 2049 $31.5-million New
2 The Mountain Between Us $10.1-million New
3 2 It $9.7-million 5
4 My Little Pony: The Movie $8.8-million New
5 1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $8.1-million 3
6 3 American Made $8.1-million 2
7 4 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $6.8-million 3
8 11 Victoria and Abdul $4.1-million 3
9 5 Flatliners (2017) $3.8-million 2
10 6 Battle of the Sexes $2.4-million 3


