BizPaL Service Being Expanded In Manitoba

MELITA, MB – Starting and running a business in the town of Melita and the Municipality of Two Borders just became easier thanks to BizPaL, an online business permit and licence service that saves time spent on paperwork and helps entrepreneurs start up faster, Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen announced today.

“Reducing red tape for Manitobans looking to start and run a business is an important step forward in generating growth in our province’s economy,” said Pedersen. “This innovative online service provides users with access to information about business permits, licenses and other requirements to start or expand a business venture in the province.”

Doyle Piwniuk, MLA for Arthur-Virden, attended the announcement in Melita today on behalf of Pedersen and believes the launch of BizPaL is great news for businesses in the area.

“Small businesses make tremendous contributions in rural Manitoba by creating jobs and strengthening the local economy,” said Piwniuk. “BizPaL is a powerful source of information for entrepreneurs that streamlines business interactions with government, reduces red tape and makes it easier for businesses to grow and get started.”

BizPaL is managed across the province through Entrepreneurship Manitoba, as part of its mandate to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship in urban, rural and northern Manitoba by supporting start-ups, developing entrepreneurial leadership capacity and ensuring programming that supports small and medium-sized enterprise growth.

The government of Canada and Small Business and Tourism Minister Bardish Chagger also support the launch of BizPaL in Melita.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises are key drivers of economic growth and are crucial to Canada’s long-term prosperity,” said Chagger. “BizPaL cuts red tape for entrepreneurs, letting them spend less time researching rules and permits and more time on starting and growing their business. We will continue to work with all levels of government to support Canadian businesses to grow and create jobs to build a strong middle class.”

Mayor Bill Holden, Town of Melita, and Reeve Debbie McMechan, Municipality of Two Borders, are happy to partner with Canada and Manitoba in this initiative.

“We are proud to be a part of BizPaL’s powerful online portal,” said Holden. “This service directly supports our council’s efforts to help entrepreneurs and potential investors make ‘doing business in Melita’ easier with information readily accessible. We are pleased to partner with the government in providing this tool to our community members and those interested in expanding their business in our town.”

“We are proud to now have the BizPaL service available to help others start or expand their businesses,” said McMechan. “We are helping the next generation of entrepreneurs to prosper in the Municipality of Two Borders.”

With the addition of the Town of Melita and Municipality of Two Borders, there are now 66 local governments in Manitoba involved in this program.

-Manitoba Government