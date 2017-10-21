BizPaL Expanding To Winnipeg Beach

WINNIPEG BEACH, MB – Starting and running a business in Winnipeg Beach has become simpler and more efficient thanks to BizPaL, an online business permit and licence service that saves time spent on paperwork and helps entrepreneurs start up faster, Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen announced today.

“Reducing red tape for entrepreneurs supports growth and innovation in our economy, and creates opportunities in communities throughout the province,” said Pedersen. “We are pleased to celebrate Small Business Week in Manitoba by expanding BizPaL to another community.”

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton was in Winnipeg Beach today to celebrate the launch and believes the introduction of BizPaL is great news for businesses in the area.

“Small businesses make tremendous contributions in rural Manitoba by creating jobs and strengthening the local economy,” said Wharton. “This innovative online service connects business owners with valuable information about permits, licenses and other requirements to start or expand a venture.”

The government of Canada and Small Business and Tourism Minister Bardish Chagger also support the launch of BizPaL in Winnipeg Beach.

“Small businesses are key drivers of economic growth and are crucial to Canada’s long-term prosperity,” said Chagger. “Initiatives like these allow entrepreneurs to continue to focus on what they do best: growing their businesses and creating jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We will continue to work with all levels of government to support Canadian businesses so they can grow and create jobs to build a strong middle class.”

The ministers noted there are now 66 local governments in Manitoba involved with BizPaL. BizPaL is managed across the province by Entrepreneurship Manitoba, as part of its mandate to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting startups, developing entrepreneurial leadership capacity, and providing programming that supports small and medium-sized enterprise growth.

“BizPaL provides an excellent tool for entrepreneurs to access the pertinent information they need to open and operate a business in our community,” said Mayor Tony Pimentel, Town of Winnipeg Beach. “The council of the Town of Winnipeg Beach is pleased to partner with governments on this initiative.”

Small Business Week runs Oct. 15 to 21 and is an annual celebration of entrepreneurship, recognizing the contributions and achievements of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

-Manitoba Government