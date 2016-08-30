Bisons open season against Calgary

After trouncing the defending CIS champions in their only pre-season game, head coach Brian Dobie and the University of Manitoba Bisons will play for real this Thursday.

The 2016 CIS football campaign will open on Sept. 1, at Investors Group Field as the 2015 Canada West regular season champion Calgary Dinosaurs invade Winnipeg.

The Bisons will enter the season feeling pretty good about themselves. The Bisons went out to Langford, B.C. and beat the defending CIS champion UBC Thunderbirds 50-7 in a pre-season game on Aug. 26.

Now, the Bisons are ready to play for real as they take on the No. 1-ranked Dinosaurs to open a new campaign. The Bisons are rated No. 4 in the annual Canada West coaches’ pre-season poll.

Last season, Manitoba played the Dinos only once. It was in last September’s home opener at IGF and Calgary won 46-38. During Brian Dobie’s 20-year tenure as head coach at Manitoba, the Bisons have an 11-19 record against the Dinos. They are 7-8 at home so Thursday’s game is a big one.

Last year, Manitoba went 5-3 in the regular season (third in Canada West) and lost in the conference semi-final to eventual CIS champion UBC. Calgary, meanwhile, was the Canada West regular season champion after recording a perfect 8-0 mark. They were also ranked No. 1 in the final CIS Top 10 poll before losing in the conference final to UBC.

Earlier this 2016 season, both teams played in pre-season action as Calgary won 37-13 over Regina at Medicine Hat, AB (Aug. 25) while the Bisons played in the first-ever CIS game played on Vancouver Island and routed the Thunderbirds.

Manitoba and Calgary will play once again during the conference regular season when the Dinos play host to the Bisons on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CDT.

Game time Thursday in 7 p.m. It will be televised live as the Canada West Game of the Week on Shaw. It can be heard live on 101.5 UMFM (online at: umfm.com).

Tickets for Bisons football regular season games are available through any Ticketmaster location, walk up at Ticketmaster counter on Game Day, online at ticketmaster.ca or call Ticketmaster at 1-855-985-5000.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos – James Carey Lauder