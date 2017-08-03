Big Day for Baseball at the Canada Games

WINNIPEG, MB. – Thursday is a huge day for Team Manitoba’s baseball squad.

At 4 p.m., undefeated Manitoba will meet powerhouse Alberta at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg in the semifinal of the 2017 Canada Games baseball competition. The biggest crowds of the Games have been almost filling the available seats at the downtown park and this afternoon, the park is expected to be packed as B Pool champion Manitoba takes on one of the pre-tournament favorites and the winners of the A Pool.

Manitoba is also expected to challenge for medals in various events – especially in women’s events — on Thursday, including in athletics (Victoria Tachinski), rowing (Emma Gray) and triathlon (Kyla Roy). It’s going to be a big day at the Games for Manitoba’s medal hopes.

Wednesday, however, was just a little heartbreaking.

On the upside, in two ranking games, Manitoba’s male basketball team won in overtime and the female soccer team scored a late winner in a 2-1 final. A late three-pointer in men’s basketball allowed Manitoba to reach overtime against Saskatchewan before clinching a 91-85 win at the Canada Game Sport for Life Centre while in soccer Team Manitoba pulled ahead with a late tally, helping secure that win over their prairie rivals so now, Manitoba will play their final match tomorrow against B.C. at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile in beach volleyball, both the men’s and women’s pairs were edged in the deciding sets of their matches against British Columbia, dashing both teams’ chances to medal. And in women’s basketball, despite leading 34-33 at the half, Team Manitoba lost 84-59 to Ontario in semifinal action sending them to a bronze medal game against Alberta on Friday.

Pan Am Pool was the site of finals events in women’s one-metre springboard and men’s the-metre springboard. A pair of Manitobans qualified in the female event with Mara George finishing seventh and Brooke Bouchard in 11th place.

Through the first four days of the competition, Manitoba has won two bronze medals and is seventh in the medal count.

The Thursday Schedule;

Athletics

1:00 p.m.-8:25 p.m. – Athletics events – University of Manitoba Stadium

Baseball

4:00 p.m. – Male Baseball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – Shaw Park

Basketball

5:15 p.m. – Male Basketball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nova Scotia – Duckworth Centre

Beach Volleyball

4:30 p.m. – Male Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Newfoundland-Labrador – Sargent Park Complex

4:30 p.m. – Female Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Quebec – Sargent Park Complex

Cycling

10:30 a.m. – Female mountain bike sprint

10:30 a.m. – Male mountain bike sprint

Diving

5:00 p.m. – Female 10-metre platform

7:15 p.m. – Male 10-metre platform

Rowing

9:30 a.m. – Male single scull final

10:10 a.m. – Female quadruple sculls final

11:15 a.m. – Female eight with coxswain final

Sailing

11:00 a.m. – All categories

Soccer

1:00 p.m. – Female Soccer – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Brunswick – Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex

Softball

10:00 a.m. – Male Softball – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Brunswick – John Blumberg Softball Complex

Triathlon

9:30 a.m. – Male relay

11:30 a.m. – Female relay

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports with notes from Joey Traa

Photos by James Carey Lauder, Rusty Barton and Monique Ditter