Big Business At Box Office Over The Weekend
WINNIPEG, MB. — It was a big weekend at the box office. In fact, it was the best one of 2017.
The three newcomers pulled in over $132-million combined.
Strong openings
The LEGO Batman Movie opened in first place with $55.6-million.
That was on a production budget of $80-million.
Fifty Shades Darker opened in second with $46.8-million on a $55-million budget.
Keanu Reeves’ John Wick sequel pulled in $30-million, placing it in third.
Split
M. Night Shyamalan’s Split had another strong weekend.
It dropped from first to fourth in week four, grossing $9.3-million.
That raised its receipts to $112.3-million on a $9-million budget.
Holdovers
The other holdovers also had a strong weekend ahead of the Oscars.
Those included Lion, La La Land, Hidden Figures, and A Dog’s Purpose.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|$55.6-million
|New
|2
|—
|Fifty Shades Darker
|$46.8-million
|New
|3
|—
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|$30-million
|New
|4
|1
|Split
|$9.3-million
|4
|5
|4
|Hidden Figures
|$8-million
|8
|6
|3
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$7.4-million
|3
|7
|2
|Rings
|$5.8-million
|2
|8
|5
|La La Land
|$5-million
|10
|9
|10
|Lion
|$4.1-million
|12
|10
|9
|The Space Between Us
|$1.8-million
|2
