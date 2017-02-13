Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Big Business At Box Office Over The Weekend

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 13th at 4:00pm Featured, movies, ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT

WINNIPEG, MB. — It was a big weekend at the box office. In fact, it was the best one of 2017.

The three newcomers pulled in over $132-million combined.

Strong openings

The LEGO Batman Movie opened in first place with $55.6-million.

That was on a production budget of $80-million.

Fifty Shades Darker opened in second with $46.8-million on a $55-million budget.

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick sequel pulled in $30-million, placing it in third.

Split

M. Night Shyamalan’s Split had another strong weekend.

It dropped from first to fourth in week four, grossing $9.3-million.

That raised its receipts to $112.3-million on a $9-million budget.

Holdovers

The other holdovers also had a strong weekend ahead of the Oscars.

Those included Lion, La La Land, Hidden Figures, and A Dog’s Purpose.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 The LEGO Batman Movie $55.6-million New
2 Fifty Shades Darker $46.8-million New
3 John Wick: Chapter Two $30-million New
4 1 Split $9.3-million 4
5 4 Hidden Figures $8-million 8
6 3 A Dog’s Purpose $7.4-million 3
7 2 Rings $5.8-million 2
8 5 La La Land $5-million 10
9 10 Lion $4.1-million 12
10 9 The Space Between Us $1.8-million 2

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

