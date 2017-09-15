Big Brother Canada Auditions Coming To Winnipeg

MyToba
Posted: September 15th, 2017 at 7:00pm TV, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Big Brother Canada casting auditions are coming to Winnipeg.

If you have a big personality and strong opinions – and think you can win – you’re invited to tryout.

Producers are looking for competitive people who are willing to fight for what they believe in.

Contestants must be 19-years or older by February 1st, 2018.

Tryouts will be held at CF Polo Park on Thursday, September 28th.

You can stop by anytime between 5:00pm and 8:00pm.

—MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , ,
Related Posts
RWB searching for talent in the ‘Peg
RWB auditions seek ballet’s newest star
Tickets On Sale Thursday For The Burt’s Haunted House
Cirque Musica Coming to Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.