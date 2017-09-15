Big Brother Canada Auditions Coming To Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Big Brother Canada casting auditions are coming to Winnipeg.

If you have a big personality and strong opinions – and think you can win – you’re invited to tryout.

Producers are looking for competitive people who are willing to fight for what they believe in.

Contestants must be 19-years or older by February 1st, 2018.

Tryouts will be held at CF Polo Park on Thursday, September 28th.

You can stop by anytime between 5:00pm and 8:00pm.

—MyToba News

Photo – File