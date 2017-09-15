Big Brother Canada Auditions Coming To Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. — Big Brother Canada casting auditions are coming to Winnipeg.
If you have a big personality and strong opinions – and think you can win – you’re invited to tryout.
Producers are looking for competitive people who are willing to fight for what they believe in.
Contestants must be 19-years or older by February 1st, 2018.
Tryouts will be held at CF Polo Park on Thursday, September 28th.
You can stop by anytime between 5:00pm and 8:00pm.
—MyToba News
Photo – File