Big Bisons Weekend Leads to Playoffs in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The University of Manitoba Bisons will boast four winter teams in the Canada West playoffs beginning next week.

The men’s and women’s hockey teams, the men’s volleyball team and the men’s basketball team have all reached the post-season and three of those teams – women’s hockey, men’s volleyball and men’s basketball – will open the playoffs at home.

Meanwhile, one team, the women’s volleyball team, still has a chance to reach the post-season with a win and some help this weekend.

Chris Zuk from the Bisons Sports Information Office gives us the rundown:

Men’s Volleyball

Currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, Manitoba is in first place in Canada West with a remarkable 21-1 record. The Bisons complete the conference regular season, after a conference bye, by playing second-place Trinity Western Spartans (18-2) on the road on Feb. 24-25 and with a road split will clinch first place and play host to the conference Final Four on March 10-11. The Bisons will play host to a playoff series this year as they finish in Top 4 in Canada West at end of the regular season.

Women’s Hockey

Currently ranked No. 4 in the nation, Manitoba finished in third spot in Canada West with a 16-7-3-2 record in the regular season. The Bisons play host to sixth place Mount Royal (10-13-1-4) on Feb. 17-19 at home in the Canada West Quarter-Final best-of-three series with game time 7 p.m. CST on Friday and Saturday and, if necessary, 4 p.m. CST on Sunday. All games will be played at Wayne Fleming Arena on the U of M campus.

Men’s Basketball

Currently unranked in the nation, Manitoba finished as the fifth seed in the Canada West tournament with a 12-8 record and fifth in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings at end of the conference regular season. The Bisons will play host to the 12th seed, the Regina Cougars (9-11) on Feb. 16-18 at home in the Canada West Play-In best-of-three series with game time at 7:30 p.m. CST on Friday and Saturday and, if necessary, 7:30 p.m. CST on Sunday. All games will be played at Investors Group Athletic Centre at U of M campus.

Men’s Hockey

Currently unranked in the nation, Manitoba finished in fifth spot in Canada West with a 14-12-2 record in the conference. The Bisons will travel to face fourth-place Mount Royal (15-11-2) and play on Feb. 17-19 in the Canada West Quarter-Final best-of-three series. Game time 8 p.m. CST on Friday and Saturday and, if necessary, 8 p.m. CST on Sunday. The playoff series can be watched on live webcast at: canadawest.tv (a fee is required).

Women’s Volleyball

Currently unranked in the nation, Manitoba is tied for 10th place in the Canada West standings with a 6-16 record and have two games remaining in the conference regular season. Manitoba still has a chance to capture the final playoff spot as the Top 7 reach the post-season in Canada West. The Bisons will end the conference regular season by playing at second place Trinity Western Spartans (17-3) on the road on Feb. 24-25. If they are successful, the Herd will play the Canada West Quarter Final best-of-three playoff series on the road during the March 3-5 weekend.

Women’s Basketball

The Bisons (4-16) finished tied for 14th in the conference standings and did not qualify for the post-season in the 2016-17 season.

Individual Athletes

Swimming

The Bison women’s team is currently ranked No. 7 in the latest U SPORTS Top 10 ranking. The Bisons have qualified four swimmers (Kelsey Wog, Gio Wickett, Anthony Iliouchetchev and Alex Shogolev) for the 2017 U SPORTS Swimming Championships to be held at the University of Sherbrooke on Feb. 24-26.

Track and Field

The Bison women’s team is currently ranked No. 10 while the men’s team is ranked No. 6 in the latest U SPORTS Top 10 ranking. The Bisons will qualify numerous track and field athletes in individual and relay teams for the 2017 U SPORTS Track and Field Championships which will be held at the University of Alberta in Edmonton from March 9-11 (Alhaji Mansaray has already auto qualified in the men’s high jump). There are a couple of athletics meets during February in which University of Manitoba athletes can still qualify for the nationals. The Canada West Track and Field conference championships will be held at the University of Regina from Feb. 24-25.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Jeff Miller