Big Beach Party This Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB. – Canada’s largest outdoor volleyball tournament, The MTS Super-Spike, announced that 464 teams and 3,472 players have officially registered for this weekend’s festival event. This is the second highest total of registered players in the event’s sixteen year history.

MTS Super-Spike, taking place this Friday July 21st & Saturday July 22nd at Maple Grove Rugby Park. The Sam Roberts Band will be headlining MTS Super-Spike for their first ever visit to the event.

Although team registration is now closed, weekend long concert and festival passes for non-tournament participants are still available and can be purchased on-line at www.superspike.ca for only $35.00.

There is FREE Park & Ride Shuttle from the University of Manitoba’s U-Lot across from Investors Group Field. Unless you have purchased a premium parking pass, you are not allowed to park

at the Maple Grove Rugby Park festival site due to limited parking.

Please visit www.superspike.ca/venue/parking/ for detailed information on the free park and ride.

MTS Super-Spike has raised over $1 million to date for local charities. Formerly a fundraiser for the National Women’s Volleyball Team who recently relocated to Richmond, B.C, MTS Super-Spike now splits its proceeds between three charitable organizations including Volleyball Manitoba as a staple annual partner, and two rotating new charities each year selected through an annual application process. KidSport Manitoba, and the True North Youth Foundation have been selected as the two other MTS Super-Spike charitable recipients for 2017.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo