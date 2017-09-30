Bicycle + Shotgun + Meth = Arrest For Winnipeg Man

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being stopped on his bicycle by the Winnipeg Police.

Officers from Division 13 tried stopping 29-year-old James Kelly Poole (who has outstanding arrest warrants), while he was on his bicycle and pushing another bicycle.

When he saw the police, Poole fled and threw his bike at the cops.

Police caught him and arrested him without injury.

During the arrest, police found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, $400 worth of meth, and some bolt cutters in his backpack.

Poole now faces the following charges:

– Warrant of Arrest for Armed Robbery, Point Firearm

– Warrant of Arrest for Fail to Comply with Probation Order

– Possess Scheduled Substance (Methamphetamine)

– Assault Peace Officer

– Resist Peace Officer

– Numerous Firearm-related offences

– Possess Break-in Instruments

– Possess Property Obtained by Crime

He remains in custody.

-MyToba News