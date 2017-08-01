Bergin Named American Association Batter Of The Month

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney wanted to acquire David Bergin before the start for a lot of reasons. He was big, he had power and would make an outstanding designated hitter.

He was also a player who had beaten up the Goldeyes with his bat for the past three seasons.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound, 27-year-old from Tampa was rewarded for doing even more than the Goldeyes had hoped. The Goldeyes designated hitter and first baseman was named the American Association’s Batter of the Month for July.

In 26 games this past month, Bergin hit .368 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. The month also included the latter half of a stretch in which Bergin reached base in 43 consecutive games (hit, walk, or hit by pitch). The on-base streak is the longest in the American Association this season. From June 27 through July 13, Bergin assembled a career-high 16-game hitting streak. During the streak he went 25-for-61, good enough for an eye-popping .410 batting average.

Bergin is in his first season with the Goldeyes and was acquired in a three-way trade with the St. Paul Saints and Gary SouthShore RailCats on Feb. 6. Entering Tuesday night’s game in Sioux City, Bergin ranks 10th in the American Association in batting average (.323), tied for second in home runs (17), tied for fifth in RBI (53), first in extra-base hits (39), fifth in on-base percentage (.425), and third in slugging percentage (.614).

Bergin’s honor marks the sixth time a Goldeyes player has been recognized by the American Association: Shawn Pleffner (May 21), Wes Darvill (May 28), and Andrew Sohn (July 16) have all been named Batter of the Week, while Kevin McGovern has twice earned Pitcher of the Week accolades (June 4 and July 2).

The Goldeyes play a double header against the Sioux City Explorers tonight. First pitch at Lewis and Clark Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide atwww.cjnu.ca

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal