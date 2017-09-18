banner20

Bell MTS Place Renos Wrap Up

NHL, winnipeg jets, Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Renovations are wrapping up at Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place.

The concourse renos will be completed for the start of 2017-18 regular season.

That begins on October 4th, 2017.

Estimated at a cost of $14-million, the revamp includes new lighting, flooring, ceiling, and signage, along with new and updated food and beverage options.

Three years of planning, followed by eight months of construction (February 2017 to now) have brought modern and revitalized offerings to the 14 year-old facility.

True North Sports + Entertainment says the new colours emulate the Winnipeg Jets brand colour palette while incorporating an aviation theme of glass, steel, and rivets.

—MyToba News

