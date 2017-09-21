Belgium’s Kinepolis Buys Landmark Cinemas

CALGARY, AB. — Canada’s second largest theatre chain is being acquired by Belgium’s Kinepolis Group NV.

Founded in 1965, Landmark Cinemas operates 44 cinemas and a total of 303 screens throughout Western Canada, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

The Calgary, Alberta-based chain includes five IMAX®, four ‘Extra,’ and one ‘Xtreme’ screen.

Kinepolis is located in Ghent, Belgium and was formed in 1997 through the merger of two family cinema groups.

It was listed on the stock exchange in 1998.

Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry.

They have 48 cinemas, and a total of 500 screens spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland.

In addition to its cinema business, Kinepolis is also active in film distribution, event organization, on-screen advertising, and property management.

“Landmark’s significant investment in recliner seating to create an industry-leading movie-going experience aligns directly with similar initiatives by Kinepolis across Europe,” says Landmark Cinemas CEO Neil Campbell.

“Combining with Kinepolis will also provide Canadian movie lovers with greater access to world class cinema experiences.”

Movie Magic

“Both Kinepolis and Landmark Cinemas are passionate about offering the ultimate customer experience,” says Kinepolis CEO Eddy Duquenne.

“The combination of the Kinepolis three-pillar strategy of being the best cinema operator, the best marketer and best real estate manager, its focus on providing an excellent customer experience, also through the use of enhanced customer feedback tools, together with its financial strength provides a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of the Landmark Cinema network in Canada.

“Working together, the two groups will be able to create long-term value, resulting in an unparalleled customer experience for the Canadian moviegoers.”

Landmark Deal

“The innovative and entrepreneurial culture that we have been fortunate to build over the past 52 years at Landmark matches perfectly with Kinepolis,” says Landmark Cinemas Executive Chairman Brian F. McIntosh.

“Joining the Kinepolis family is a terrific opportunity for Landmark’s people, who will continue to lead the Canadian business and build their careers as part of a global leader in the cinema industry.

“Our guests and business partners will also benefit from the expertise that Landmark will be able to leverage from Kinepolis.”

Landmark Cinemas started with a single screen in 1965 and continues to provide the perfect setting for movie lovers to connect and share the perfect movie-going experience.

—MyToba Movies

Photo – File