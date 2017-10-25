Behind The Whistle – Slew Footing

WINNIPEG, MB – Another season of minor hockey has started in Winnipeg and across our province. This is my favourite time of the year as I attend several games to support of our young officials.

While in these arena’s I pay extra-close attention to the complaints of parents and coaches to see what rules need to be better explained and understood.

I noticed that less than 5% of the coaches or players, I’ve spoken with, really knew the rule about Slew-Footing. Slew-Footing like so many other rules such as; Head Contact, Boarding, and Body Contact at the younger ages, are a necessary to eliminate injuries to our young people playing the game.

But these rules are not fully understood. Below I have provided the wording included in the Hockey Canada Rule Book, outlining Slew-Footing.

Rule 7.4 – Tripping with the New Slew-Foot wording

(b) A player who slew foots an opponent shall be assessed a double minor penalty and game misconduct if he/she is standing still while committing the foul. Should the player be moving (skating) or if an injury results from the infraction, the player shall be assessed a match penalty. A match penalty shall be assessed to any player who attempts to injure or deliberately injures an opponent with a slew foot.

Take a few moments to watch the Hockey Canada video and please watch it together with the player in your home. We spend hours teaching kids the skills they require and very little time, if any at all, teaching players the rules of the game and how to keep it safe for everyone. You can watch the video by clicking above.

There have been other changes introduced in Hockey Canada rules, you can watch them all here.

Remember officials are closer to the action, have player safety in mind and they’re only human. Let’s work together to make the game enjoyable and safe for all involved, including our young officials. Remember, it’s just a game, this video shows it best.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein has been a Hockey Canada official for more than 15 years and is currently referee-in-chief for the Manitoba Women’s Junior Hockey League and FGNHA of Winnipeg.