BDI On The Road

Did you know this year marks the 59th anniversary of BDI’s popular Goog? Now that calls for a celebration. I know the calendar shows only a few weeks remaining of summer weather, but that’s plenty of time to enjoy a little treat.

If you can’t make it to Jubilee, another option is now The Bridge Drive-In “food-truck”, where you can grab a Goog or whatever your favourite may be.

The iconic Winnipeg business introduced their new truck this summer and have been setting up shop at various locations and events throughout the city offering a variety of their treats.

You can find the daily truck location on their Facebook page or follow them on Twitter @Bridgedrivein.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News