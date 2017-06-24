BBQ Today For Winnipeg Animal Shelter

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg animal shelter that was recently robbed is getting some help today from a local business. Someone smashed a window at D’Arcy’s ARC about a month ago and made off with medication and medical supplies.

So today, Total Flooring at 326-Wardlaw Avenue at Donald Street is having a barbecue with all proceeds going to D’Arcy’s. A hot dog and drink is just $3.00. The store is also giving D’Arcy’s a portion of flooring sales.

And while you’re at Total Flooring today between nine and four o’clock, you’ll be able to see some of the animals looking for a forever home.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Supplied