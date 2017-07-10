banner20

Bank Rates Could be Going Up

BUSINESS NEWS – The Bank of Canada is considering an interest rate increase. The same is true in the United States.

The latest Federal policy discussion reveals twitchy central bankers, as inflation remains stubbornly low. It all points towards a tense week for Janet Yellen when she addresses Congress and considers a rate hike in the USA.

Laura Frykberg has more information in this Reuters News video report.

