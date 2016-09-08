Banjo Bowl sold out

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announced Saturday’s Banjo Bowl, presented by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, is officially sold out.

Winnipeg has won five consecutive games and is looking for its sixth straight victory in a season for the first time since 2001.

This will be more than a football game, it will be an event. The tailgate at the plaza will kick off at noon and the Bomber store will open at 8am. The team is asking fans to wear Bomber Blue to the game Saturday.

-Staff, MyToba News