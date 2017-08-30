banner20

Banjo Bowl Sold Out In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Banjo Bowl is sold out!

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced today that all tickets have been sold for the big game on September 9th.

The team is encouraging Bomber fans to wear royal blue to the game, and the Bomber Store will be opened at 8:00 a.m. for fans wanting to buy team merchandise.

Pre-game at the Tailgate presented by Duraco Windows will open at 11:30 a.m. ahead of the game, which starts at 2:00 p.m.

A 360° photo will be taken of all the fans in the stadium before the game begins, and the photo will be be available later on at the Bomber Store.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

