Be Banjo Bowl ready

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers face Saskatchewan in the Banjo Bowl Saturday and with a sold-out crowd of 33,234 fans traffic will be an issue. There is also construction north of the stadium, so walking access for fans may be limited.

The Bombers are suggesting fans arrive early and take part in the pre-game tailgate party at the plaza starting at noon. Gates will open at 1:30pm with the kickoff set for 3pm.

“With a sold-out crowd, 30% less Saskatchewan fans travelling to Winnipeg for tomorrow’s game, we are expecting a sea of blue, and one of the best atmosphere’s Investors Group Field has ever seen,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers President and CEO Wade Miller in a press release.

The Bomber store will open Saturday at 8am so fans have plenty of time to grab their “Blue.

-Staff, MyToba News