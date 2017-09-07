Banana, Pitou Need Winnipeg Fur-Ever Home

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Banana

File: #386398

Hi, I’m Banana!

I am an energetic and smart girl who is working hard on my manners and I am even doing well with clicker training.

I would love a patient and experienced adopter who will continue to work with me, maybe we can attend obedience classes together!

I am still working on my socialization with other animals so at this time I will need to be the only pet in my home.

I will also need a home without children under the age of 12.

If you think you will be a good match for me, please ask to visit, you are sure to fall in love!

Pitou

File: #322769

It’s your lucky day, I am available for adoption!

I’m six years young and I love playing, so make sure you have plenty of toys as well as time to spend with me.

I am very friendly with people but I need a home without other cats.

I may get along with children and dogs as long as we are given a proper introduction!

Ask the Winnipeg Humane Society staff how you can hear more about me and see if I am the purrfect fit for your home!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society