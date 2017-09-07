Banana, Pitou Need Winnipeg Fur-Ever Home
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Banana
File: #386398
Hi, I’m Banana!
I am an energetic and smart girl who is working hard on my manners and I am even doing well with clicker training.
I would love a patient and experienced adopter who will continue to work with me, maybe we can attend obedience classes together!
I am still working on my socialization with other animals so at this time I will need to be the only pet in my home.
I will also need a home without children under the age of 12.
If you think you will be a good match for me, please ask to visit, you are sure to fall in love!
Pitou
File: #322769
It’s your lucky day, I am available for adoption!
I’m six years young and I love playing, so make sure you have plenty of toys as well as time to spend with me.
I am very friendly with people but I need a home without other cats.
I may get along with children and dogs as long as we are given a proper introduction!
Ask the Winnipeg Humane Society staff how you can hear more about me and see if I am the purrfect fit for your home!
—MyToba News
Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society