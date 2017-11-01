Balcaen Named Brandon’s New Chief Of Police

BRANDON, MB. — Wayne Balcaen will become the 19th Chief of Police in the 135-year history of the Brandon Police Service.

Balcaen has worked for the Brandon Police Service for 27 years, joining in October of 1990.

He has served in many operational and administrative roles within the police service and has volunteered extensively within our community.

He currently serves in the role of Deputy Chief, Support Services, to which he was appointed to in 2015.

“In the spring the Board refreshed the strategic plan for the organization and we believe Chief Balcaen is a great fit to lead the service in pursuit of that renewed direction,” says Brandon Police Board chair Mark Frison.

Balcaen has been Acting Chief since Chief Ian Grant retired earlier this month.

“It is an honour to be selected as Chief of the Brandon Police Service,” says Balcaen, who is a lifelong resident of Brandon.

“I’m extremely proud of the work of the Brandon Police Service and the role we play in this great community and province. I am inspired each and every day when witnessing the dedication and outstanding service the police members and civilian employees offer this community.”

Brandon’s Mayor Rick Chrest says he is proud to see Balcaen take the reigns.

“I look forward to the collaborative spirit Chief Balcaen will bring to community initiatives, such as Community Mobilization, as well as with departments within our City of Brandon team.”

—Brandon Police Service

Photo – File