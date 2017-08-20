Bag Of Drugs Lost On Winnipeg’s Portage Avenue

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are warning the public after someone lost a big bag of medication.

It happened Friday afternoon around 1:00pm in the 300-block of Portage Avenue.

Police say the person left the bag behind at a business and discovered the items were missing when they returned.

The bag contains:

Quetiapine (100 mg, 30 tabs)

Omeprazole (20 mg, 30 tabs)

Citalopram Hydrobromide (40 mg, 30 tabs)

Alprazolam (1 mg, 30 tabs)

Gabapentin (300 mg, 180 caps)

Tylenol-Codeine #3 (30 mg, 90 tabs)

Advair Diskus (50 mcg, 60 doses)

Venlafaxine HCL (37.5 mg, 30 caps)

Salbutamol Sulfate (100 mcg, 200 doses)

Ipratropium Bromide (20 mcg, 200 doses)

Investigators say taking any combination of the above drugs or combining them with alcohol can be fatal.

If you find the items, you’re asked to turn them into police.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File