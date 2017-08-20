Bag Of Drugs Lost On Winnipeg’s Portage Avenue

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 6 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are warning the public after someone lost a big bag of medication.

It happened Friday afternoon around 1:00pm in the 300-block of Portage Avenue.

Police say the person left the bag behind at a business and discovered the items were missing when they returned.

The bag contains:

  • Quetiapine (100 mg, 30 tabs)
  • Omeprazole (20 mg, 30 tabs)
  • Citalopram Hydrobromide (40 mg, 30 tabs)
  • Alprazolam (1 mg, 30 tabs)
  • Gabapentin (300 mg, 180 caps)
  • Tylenol-Codeine #3 (30 mg, 90 tabs)
  • Advair Diskus (50 mcg, 60 doses)
  • Venlafaxine HCL (37.5 mg, 30 caps)
  • Salbutamol Sulfate (100 mcg, 200 doses)
  • Ipratropium Bromide (20 mcg, 200 doses)

Investigators say taking any combination of the above drugs or combining them with alcohol can be fatal.

If you find the items, you’re asked to turn them into police.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
1 Hospitalized After Fire At Winnipeg’s St. James Hotel
Man Robbed At Downtown Winnipeg Bus Stop
Spewing Water Floods Out Portage and Main
Gooch’s closes its doors after 89 years

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.