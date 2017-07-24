A Backyard BBQ Contest

WINNIPEG, MB. – On any given day you can walk through most neighbourhoods in Winnipeg and enjoy the smells of the backyard BBQ!

If you are one of those BBQ elites, and you have a special barbeque pork recipe that you believe will take you to the top one day? Enter it in the Manitoba Pork Backyard BBQ Contest, part of the Winnipeg BBQ and Blues Festival.

All entrants must be amateurs and are asked to submit an original BBQ recipe that includes a Manitoba Pork product, along with a short video showing their creation and explaining why they are one of Manitoba’s best backyard grillers.

Those selected as finalists will have their creations featured at one of the BBQ booths at the Winnipeg BBQ and Blues Festival.

The grand prize winner will be selected by the audience on hand. The garnd prize consists of three (3) grill units from Luxe Barbeque Company, valued at $2200; a Manitoba Pork Fresh Pork Pack valued at $100; a 2017 Winner apron; an invitation to compete in 2018 as returning champion, and of course, bragging rights!

You will find full contest rules and regulations here – http://winnipegbbqandblues.ca/contest

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied