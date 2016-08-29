Backstreet Boy Nick Carter coming to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A Backstreet Boy is coming to town.

Nick Carter will bring his tour to the Burton Cummings Theatre on November 15th.

Tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, September 10 at 10:00am through Ticketmaster.

Seats to the show start at $29.50, plus fees.

Sparking his career at the age of 12-years-old, Carter became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of the Backstreet Boys.

The band has sold over 130 million records worldwide since the debuted in 1995.

They’ve earned five Grammy nominations plus countless Billboard Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards, RIAA Awards, People’s Choice Awards, as well as an honorary star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Carter is currently touring in support of his third solo album, All American.

He co-wrote every song.

All American features the tracks I Will Wait, 19 in 99, and Get Over Me featuring Canadian signer-songwriter Avril Lavigne.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca