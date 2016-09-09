Baba’s Bavarian cheesecake

My Baba is well known in our household for three of her culinary endeavours . #1 – Perogies. #2 – Spaghetti and meatballs. I have no idea where a Ukrainian woman learned how to cook Italian food, but it was amazing. #3 – This Bavarian Cheesecake recipe. It is to die for.

I remember every summer when Claudia, my Dad, my brother and I came back from our three-week stints in Saskatchewan, Baba would have a big batch of spaghetti and meatballs and this dessert to welcome us home. It was so comforting and definitely worth sharing. Apples, cinnamon, cream cheese, crunchy walnuts and my own optional addition – caramel sauce. How can you possibly go wrong with this rich delight? You will win friends, boyfriends, girlfriends, and probably even world wars with this dessert. Trust me, it’s a winner.

Find the recipe at Claudia’s Cookbook.

– CLAUDIA’S COOKBOOK