WINNIPEG, MB – This year’s crop in Manitoba is above average, according to the head of the Keystone Agricultural Producers.

Dan Mazier says that means a one billion dollar bump up from an average crop.

He calls it a very good news story, considering every dime of that billion is being pumped into the province’s economy.

Mazier says the harvest is about 80 to 85 per cent complete now.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File