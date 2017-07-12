Autopac Now Available At CAA Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – As of today, Autopac services are now available at two CAA Manitoba Insurance locations in Winnipeg – Empress Street and St. Anne’s Road.

“CAA Manitoba has a history of advocating for and protecting Manitoba motorists, and by adding Autopac, we’ve taken another step towards caring for all Manitobans,” says Mike Mager, President of CAA Manitoba. “We’re pleased to grow our products and services to provide even more convenience and peace of mind that fits and simplifies peoples’ lives.”

Autopac and driver licensing services are available Monday through Saturday for Manitobans at the Empress Street service centre and St Anne’s Road service centre.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News