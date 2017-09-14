August Traffic Sets New Record At Winnipeg’s Airport

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport has set another record for passenger traffic.

August 2017 was the busiest month ever for the airport.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority says 447,382 passengers past through the airport last month.

That is a 13 per cent increase from August 2016.

“The incredible growth we are seeing at the airport is proof that our city and province are on the right track,” says WAA president and CEO Barry Rempel.

“Whether it was families travelling to our city to see loved ones, tourists here to take in our world-class attractions, or young athletes coming for the Canada Summer Games, August was an incredible month for the airport.”

This August the airport played a role in some of our city’s biggest moments of 2017 so far.

The airport welcomed Canada’s best young athletes to Winnipeg for the Canada Summer Games.

Emad Mishko Tamo, a young Yazidi boy, was reunited with his mother at the airport, a testament to the power of social media.

At the end of the month, the airport saw residents of Wasagamack, St. Theresa Point, and Garden Hill evacuated due to the threat of forest fires.

August 2017 marks 16 months of consecutive passenger growth at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

—MyToba News

Photo – Laird Kay