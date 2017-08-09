Aug 9 Wanted Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s Wanted Wednesday, a weekly feature of many police forces in North America. Please share on Twitter and Facebook using the #WantedWednesday.

Winnipeg Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Terence Canard.

On April 13th, 2017 Terence Canard and an unknown female gained entry to an apartment block located in the 200 block of Langside St. and then made their way to the laundry room and located a bicycle locked up. CANARD was captured on surveillance video trying to cut the bike lock and steals the bike.

Morden Police are looking for Vanessa Barbara Woods.

Woods is 21-years old and is wanted for; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Theft Under and Fail to Appear.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of either person featured above, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

