Aug 16 Wanted Wednesday

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 16th at 9:00am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s Wanted Wednesday, a weekly feature of many police forces in North America. Please share on Twitter and Facebook using the #WantedWednesday.

Leslie Contois.

Winnipeg Police are actively looking to arrest Leslie Contois for his part in a sexual assault that took place on July 16th, 2017 in the area of Plinguet and Archibald. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

 

Morden Police are looking for Joel McKinnon Perks.

 

Perks is 31-years old and is wanted for; FTC Recognizance, Driving Disqualified and Fail to Appear.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of either person featured above, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News 

Photos – Winnipeg Police and Morden Police

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
