Aug 16 Wanted Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s Wanted Wednesday, a weekly feature of many police forces in North America. Please share on Twitter and Facebook using the #WantedWednesday.

Leslie Contois.

Winnipeg Police are actively looking to arrest Leslie Contois for his part in a sexual assault that took place on July 16th, 2017 in the area of Plinguet and Archibald. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Morden Police are looking for Joel McKinnon Perks.

Perks is 31-years old and is wanted for; FTC Recognizance, Driving Disqualified and Fail to Appear.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of either person featured above, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Police and Morden Police