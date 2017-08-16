Aug 16 Wanted Wednesday
WINNIPEG, MB – It’s Wanted Wednesday, a weekly feature of many police forces in North America. Please share on Twitter and Facebook using the #WantedWednesday.
Leslie Contois.
Winnipeg Police are actively looking to arrest Leslie Contois for his part in a sexual assault that took place on July 16th, 2017 in the area of Plinguet and Archibald. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Morden Police are looking for Joel McKinnon Perks.
Perks is 31-years old and is wanted for; FTC Recognizance, Driving Disqualified and Fail to Appear.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of either person featured above, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kevin Klein, MyToba News
Photos – Winnipeg Police and Morden Police