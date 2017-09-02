Attica Riots in Winnipeg September 22

WINNIPEG, MB. – The West End Cultural Centre is thrilled to present Attica Riots on Friday, September 22nd. Tickets are $15 and are available now, click here.

Attica Riots is a musical breath of fresh air. Melodies and words you soak up after a single listen, played, live right before your eyes. The bands’ sense of humour shines in the way they have crowds chanting dark, often morbid lyrics while dancing and flashing smiles. They know you’ll dance, but they dare you to listen.

Formed from the remnants of a pair of long-running and well-known Winnipeg rock outfits, Attica Riots deliver an impactful shot of sonic urgency through a seamless synergy of rock-solid musicianship and sharp lyricism. It’s a sound rooted in buoyant, upbeat alt-rock but bolstered with elements of everything from dance to punk to sticky, straight-up pop. And while they’ve been appeasing a growing fan base with buzzed-about performances and informal releases over the years, Attica Riots – comprised of the core trio of Bobby Desjarlais, Anders Erickson, and Kyle Erickson.

They’ve already got hoards of followers and industry heavyweights in their corner thanks to past successes and present potential, and once their proper LP is delivered, Attica Riots will see their music and the message behind it cause the best kind of uproar.

Attica Riots play The West End Cultural Centre Friday, September 22nd;

Doors 7:15pm | Show 8:00pm

Tickets: $15 in advance I $20 at the door

Tickets available now

Available at the West End Cultural Centre, Ticketfly, Into The Music and Music Trader

West end Cultural Centre

Photo supplied