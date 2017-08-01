Attempted Murder Charges In Elgin, Manitoba Shooting

ELGIN, MB. — Blue Hills RCMP have a man in custody for attempted murder.

It happened just after 9:00pm on July 21st at a home on 6th Street in Elgin, Manitoba.

Two 19-year-old men got into an altercation. One left the scene then quickly returned with a gun.

He fired one bullet at the other man who was able to escape into the home.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The suspect, Mitchell Ratcliffe from Napinka, Manitoba, was arrested an hour later at a home a few doors down.

Police raided it the next day and seized a firearm.

Ratcliffe was charged with various Criminal Code offences.

Those were upgraded on Friday to include Attempted Murder on the advice of Manitoba Justice.

Ratcliffe remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File