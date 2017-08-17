Attempted Abduction In St. Vital!

WINNIPEG, MB – A 36 year old woman says someone tried to abduct her early this morning in St. Vital.

She was walking about 5:30 near St. Anne’s Road and Alpine Avenue when a van pulled up and a male passenger offered her a ride. She refused but was ordered to get in. The guy then grabbed her and tried to pull her in. A pedestrian walked by and he took off.

The van is blue and older.

The suspect is described as indigenous in appearance, approximately 35 years old, 5’9″ in height with an average build, medium length shaggy dark hair, dark coloured eyes, no facial hair and pock marked cheeks.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File