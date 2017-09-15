Assiniboine Park Zoo Names Red Panda Cubs

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Assiniboine Park Zoo has unveiled the names of their two red panda cubs.

Our two adult red pandas, Tango (male) and Sachi (female), welcomed two cubs – a boy and a girl – to their family on June 13th, 2017.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy held an online poll and the public voted on names provided by zookeepers.

The votes have been tallied and the public chose Suva for the boy – meaning good luck in Nepali, and Tanvi for the girl – meaning delicate girl in Nepali.

International Red Panda Day is Saturday, September 16th and this weekend the zoo will be hosting the Red Panda Weekend.

The goal is to create awareness about red panda research, education, and conservation.

All visitors this weekend will receive a free red panda zipper pull.

—MyToba News

Photo – Provided