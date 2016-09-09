Assiniboine Park receives $2.5 m donation

Shirley Richardson and her family have committed $2.5 million to Assiniboine Park to support the Canada’s Diversity Gardens project.

The initiative is part of the park’s $200 million redevelopment campaign. Richardson’s generosity will be recognized with a 6000 sq. ft. horticultural facility named after her. This facility is expected to be the centrepiece of the Diversity Gardens.

“The butterfly garden coming to life here at Assiniboine Park has been a dream of mine for quite some time,” Richardson said. “It gives me and my family great pleasure to support this project and share our love of butterflies with the community.”

A portion of the Richardsons’ donation ($400,000) will benefit ParkShare, a long-term sustainable fund created to ensure the Assiniboine Park remains accessible to all communities. The funds will allow children, youth and seniors facing financial barriers to attend the Park and Zoo, covering the cost of transportation, admission, and educational programs.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous leadership support from Shirley Richardson and her family,” said Margaret Redmond, Assiniboine Park Conservancy President and CEO. “Canada’s Diversity Gardens will be a place that embraces our multiculturalism as a nation and welcomes people from all walks of life to connect with each other through plant life and biodiversity. This gift will go a long way towards making this project a reality.”

The donation brings the total amount raised for the Imagine a Place Campaign to $155 million. As the final component of the campaign, Canada’s Diversity Gardens will encompass four cornerstone attractions including The Leaf, as well as three main outdoor spaces: the Indigenous Peoples’ Gardens, the Cultural Mosaic Gardens, and The Grove.

– ASSINIBOINE PARK