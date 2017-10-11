Assiniboine Park Installs New Bike Maintenance Station

WINNIPEG, MB. – Good news for bikers in Winnipeg. The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) unveiled a new bike maintenance station in the Park for cyclists who may be in need of a tune up while on the road.

“We’re excited to be adding to Winnipeg’s bike infrastructure and supporting active and sustainable transportation,” said Dustin Karsin, Head of Environment and Sustainability at APC. “We want to encourage Winnipeggers to cycle, to promote healthy lifestyles, and help reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that lead to climate change, which is good for all of us.”

The bike maintenance station, which in the Park between the Lyric Theatre and the Riley Family Duck Pond, includes:

 Air pump

 Allen wrenches (2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm)

 Philips and flat head screwdrivers

 Pedal wrench

 Headset wrench

 Box wrenches (8, 9, 10 and 11mm)

 Tire levers (2)

 New bike rack with 13 bike stalls next to maintenance station

APC has implemented other conveniences over the last few years to encourage sustainable transportation, including electric car charging stations in both the Zoo parking lot and the parking lot across from the Qualico Family Centre. Assiniboine Park is a common route for cyclists and hosts a Bike to Work Day pit stop annually for riders to stop, tune up and enjoy a refreshment on their morning commute.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from The Assiniboine Park Conservancy

Photo supplied by APC