Assiniboine Park Conservancy Asks Manitobans To Help Name Bear Cubs

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) is asking the public to help name two orphaned polar bear cubs.

The cubs were brought from Churchill by the Polar Bear Rescue Team. Manitoba Sustainable Development identified both bears as being in need of rescue.

There is a female cub and a male cub, and a poll launched today at the Assiniboine Park Zoo website to give the public a chance to choose what the bears will be named. Voting is open until January 9 at noon.

Children and staff members from the Churchill Children’s Centre submitted names for the female bear cub. APC staff submitted the names for the male.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo narrowed down the names, and voting on the finalists now goes to the public.

The female cub finalist names:

Pesim (pronounced Pee-sim) – Cree word for moon

The male cub finalist names:

Siku (pronounced See-koo) – Inuit word for ice

Click here to cast your vote.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News