Ashton: Kinew Should Explain Old Domestic Violence Charges

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 23rd at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – One of the men wanting to lead Manitoba’s NDP says the other needs to talk about domestic violence charges from 2003.

Steve Ashton says the public deserves to know more. Wab Kinew will only say the charges were dropped because there was no substance to the allegations.

The charges came to light after anonymous emails were sent to the media recently. Kinew has talked and written about past mistakes but not these charges.

New Democrats will pick their new leader September 16th.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

