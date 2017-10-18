banner20

Ashley MacIsaac Coming to Winnipeg

Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago events, MUSIC, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – From the east coast to the heart of the continent, Canadian fiddle icon Ashley MacIsaac brings his signature Cape Breton style to the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) this weekend at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Over MacIsaac’s 25-year career, he’s released fourteen albums, sold more than half a million copies, and become known for giving audiences plenty of unforgettable memories. Fans of his genre-bending music have three chances to catch the JUNO Award winner with the WSO October 20-22.

Concertgoers are in for a special treat when MacIsaac passes the torch (or fiddle) to local up-and-coming duo, Double the Trouble. Thirteen-year-old French, Metis and Cree twins Aidan and Luc Wrigley have played fiddle since they were six and will perform a song alongside MacIsaac, who released his first album when he was only 17. Double the Trouble make their WSO debut at this concert, having previously performed at the Winnipeg Folk Festival, Festival du Voyageur and the Indigenous Music Awards.

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

Photo Supplied

