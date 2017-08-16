WINNIPEG, MB. – Tickets to ARRIVAL from Sweden – The Music of ABBA, Sep 22-24, are now on sale to the general public.

ARRIVAL from Sweden has toured 55 nations, sold out 35 US tours, and performed symphony shows with over 60 orchestras around the world! Alongside ARRIVAL, the WSO will give ABBA’s iconic music the full symphonic treatment in energetic shows lead by Resident Conductor Julian Pellicano.

This show has sold out arenas and venues all over the world since 1995 and is the most authentic ABBA show there is. Hits like: Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Does Your Mother Know, Take A Chance, SOS, The Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper, Money Money Money, Waterloo, Honey Honey, Fernando and many more are delivered with such accuracy and energy that it’s hard to believe that it’s not the real ABBA on stage. Tickets start at $25 and are available through the WSO Box Office: 204.949.3999 or wso.ca or Ticketmaster: 1.855.985.ARTS and Ticketmaster.ca

